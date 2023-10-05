This four-bedroom Victorian family home in the Karoo town of Ladismith still has many of its original features including cast-iron broekie lace skirtings, high ceilings, exposed wooden beams and Oregon pine doors and floors. It stands on a large plot with views of Towerkop and the Klein Swartberg Mountain.
HOT PROPERTY: Perfect place, with broekie lace
Victorian family home on a large plot with views of Towerkop and the Klein Swartberg Mountain
WHERE: Ladismith, Karoo
PRICE: R2.2m
WHO: Seeff
This four-bedroom Victorian family home in the Karoo town of Ladismith still has many of its original features including cast-iron broekie lace skirtings, high ceilings, exposed wooden beams and Oregon pine doors and floors. It stands on a large plot with views of Towerkop and the Klein Swartberg Mountain.
WHERE: Midlands, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R18m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a 30ha smallholding in Nottingham Road, this country homestead has four bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, wine cellar, gym/games room, steam room and entertainment area that opens to a deck and pool. Other features include a two-bedroom cottage, barn with stables, storage, workshop and staff accommodation.
WHERE: Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R18.5m
WHO: Tyson Properties
Set in a small complex on the water’s edge, this apartment spans an entire floor with ocean views. There are four en suite bedrooms and various living areas that flow to a large patio. The apartment has full generator backup and a water reservoir as well as ducted air conditioning throughout.
