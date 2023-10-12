This wine-producing smallholding is in the heart of the Cape winelands. It includes 7ha of vineyards (pinot noir, chenin blanc and sauvignon blanc) and four income-producing dwellings that consist of a main house with three bedrooms and three additional properties with two, three and six bedrooms. There is irrigation water and a borehole.
WHERE: KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
PRICE: R3.9m
WHO: Tyson Properties
This family home in the Bend Wildlife Estate in the Nottingham Road area offers the ideal weekend getaway. The estate has free-roaming zebra and blesbok, as well as dams and rivers for trout fishing, and mountain-biking and trail-running trails. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and two lounges. The home is being sold fully furnished.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R23.95m
WHO: Seeff
Overlooking a greenbelt, this spacious home in Silverhurst Estate has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas that open to an undercover patio, pool and deck. Other features include a cinema room, wine cellar and staff accommodation. Silverhurst is set on 60 acres of landscaped gardens amid mature trees and walking paths.
HOT PROPERTY: Wine-producing smallholding in the Cape winelands
Four income-producing dwellings: a main house with three bedrooms and three additional houses
WHERE: Stellenbosch
PRICE: R29.5m (plus VAT)
WHO: Seeff
This wine-producing smallholding is in the heart of the Cape winelands. It includes 7ha of vineyards (pinot noir, chenin blanc and sauvignon blanc) and four income-producing dwellings that consist of a main house with three bedrooms and three additional properties with two, three and six bedrooms. There is irrigation water and a borehole.
WHERE: KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
PRICE: R3.9m
WHO: Tyson Properties
This family home in the Bend Wildlife Estate in the Nottingham Road area offers the ideal weekend getaway. The estate has free-roaming zebra and blesbok, as well as dams and rivers for trout fishing, and mountain-biking and trail-running trails. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and two lounges. The home is being sold fully furnished.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R23.95m
WHO: Seeff
Overlooking a greenbelt, this spacious home in Silverhurst Estate has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas that open to an undercover patio, pool and deck. Other features include a cinema room, wine cellar and staff accommodation. Silverhurst is set on 60 acres of landscaped gardens amid mature trees and walking paths.
Also read:
HOT PROPERTY: Perfect place, with broekie lace
HOT PROPERTY: The height of style
HOT PROPERTY: House in a forest on the Garden Route for R12m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.