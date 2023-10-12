HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Wine-producing smallholding in the Cape winelands

Four income-producing dwellings: a main house with three bedrooms and three additional houses

12 October 2023 - 05:00
WHERE: Stellenbosch

PRICE: R29.5m (plus VAT)

WHO: Seeff

This wine-producing smallholding is in the heart of the Cape winelands. It includes 7ha of vineyards (pinot noir, chenin blanc and sauvignon blanc) and four income-producing dwellings that consist of a main house with three bedrooms and three additional properties with two, three and six bedrooms. There is irrigation water and a borehole.

WHERE: KwaZulu-Natal Midlands

PRICE: R3.9m

WHO: Tyson Properties

This family home in the Bend Wildlife Estate in the Nottingham Road area offers the ideal weekend getaway. The estate has free-roaming zebra and blesbok, as well as dams and rivers for trout fishing, and mountain-biking and trail-running trails. There are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and two lounges. The home is being sold fully furnished.

WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town

PRICE: R23.95m

WHO: Seeff

Overlooking a greenbelt, this spacious home in Silverhurst Estate has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and various living and entertainment areas that open to an undercover patio, pool and deck. Other features include a cinema room, wine cellar and staff accommodation. Silverhurst is set on 60 acres of landscaped gardens amid mature trees and walking paths.

