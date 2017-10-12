What it means when audit firm partners sit on boards of their corporate clients

An IRBA spokesman told the Financial Mail that the findings are

not out of line with similar studies done in major economies. The

dominance of the big four audit firms — KPMG, PwC, EY and

Deloitte — is a global phenomenon.



A recent addition to the list of companies ending their relationship with KPMG is TFG (The Foschini Group), whose CFO, Anthony Thunström , is a former partner of the audit firm.



As the big banks contemplate their future with KPMG, they may also be influenced by longstanding relationships with the firm that may stretch to current board membership.



Standard Bank, which has ties with KPMG stretching back 53

years, has remarkably few CAs on its board. Richard Dunne, who

chairs the audit committee, is one of them. He was Deloitte’s COO before taking up a nonexecutive position at Standard. Fellow independent nonexecutive director John Vice was a partner at KPMG for 39 years.



Nedbank also has just a scattering of CAs on its board.



The board of Barclays Africa is awash with CAs, with more than

half the directors holding an accounting qualification. David

Hodnett, CEO of the SA operations, was a partner at KPMG.



Christine Ramon of the CFO Forum, which has taken a strong

stand against the mandatory rotation of audit firms, urges caution on linking the KPMG matter with mandatory rotation. “We need to wait for the outcome of the IRBA’s investigation ,” she says.