News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Multistorey villa in Fresnaye

Nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people

19 January 2023 - 05:00

WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town

PRICE: R120m

WHO: Seeff

This multistorey villa, designed by Marvin Farr, has nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area overlooking a garden, pool, bar area and tennis court. Other features include a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people, gym and sauna.

WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town

PRICE: R12.5m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Within walking distance of the beach, it has ocean views across False Bay and of the nature reserve. It has four bedroom suites, each with a balcony, and a separate loft-style apartment. A spacious open-plan living area leads to an entertainment terrace and wraparound balcony with sea views.

WHERE: Mauritius

PRICE: $458,000

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Joint ownership opportunities that allow buyers to qualify for permanent residency  are available at Heritage Villas Valriche, a luxury development between the sea and mountains on the 2,500ha Heritage Bel Ombre Estate on the island’s southwest coast. The three-bedroom villas come fully furnished. 

HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers

It also offers solar heating, a central cooling system and automated irrigation
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay

The home offers spectacular ocean views and has a modern kitchen with top-of-the-range integrated appliances
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate

Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A Cape Town or Durban holiday — which was better?
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Local firm’s planes target Kruger Park’s poachers
News & Fox
4.
Why Google is panicking about ChatGPT
News & Fox / Digital
5.
PROFILE: Qubudile Dyantyi, chair of the Mkhwebane ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.