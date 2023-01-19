An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s GDP per capita by 2040, if not earlier
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R120m
WHO: Seeff
This multistorey villa, designed by Marvin Farr, has nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area overlooking a garden, pool, bar area and tennis court. Other features include a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people, gym and sauna.
WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Within walking distance of the beach, it has ocean views across False Bay and of the nature reserve. It has four bedroom suites, each with a balcony, and a separate loft-style apartment. A spacious open-plan living area leads to an entertainment terrace and wraparound balcony with sea views.
WHERE: Mauritius
PRICE: $458,000
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Joint ownership opportunities that allow buyers to qualify for permanent residency are available at Heritage Villas Valriche, a luxury development between the sea and mountains on the 2,500ha Heritage Bel Ombre Estate on the island’s southwest coast. The three-bedroom villas come fully furnished.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
HOT PROPERTY: Multistorey villa in Fresnaye
Nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people
WHERE: Fresnaye, Cape Town
PRICE: R120m
WHO: Seeff
This multistorey villa, designed by Marvin Farr, has nine bedrooms, 9½ bathrooms and living areas that flow to an outdoor entertainment area overlooking a garden, pool, bar area and tennis court. Other features include a dine-in wine cellar for 20 people, gym and sauna.
WHERE: Simon’s Town, Cape Town
PRICE: R12.5m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Within walking distance of the beach, it has ocean views across False Bay and of the nature reserve. It has four bedroom suites, each with a balcony, and a separate loft-style apartment. A spacious open-plan living area leads to an entertainment terrace and wraparound balcony with sea views.
WHERE: Mauritius
PRICE: $458,000
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Joint ownership opportunities that allow buyers to qualify for permanent residency are available at Heritage Villas Valriche, a luxury development between the sea and mountains on the 2,500ha Heritage Bel Ombre Estate on the island’s southwest coast. The three-bedroom villas come fully furnished.
HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers
HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay
HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.