HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers
It also offers solar heating, a central cooling system and automated irrigation
WHERE: Westcliff, Joburg
PRICE: R9.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Situated in a quiet, boomed area, this architect-designed property has three en suite bedrooms and a separate guest suite. The interior flows seamlessly onto a landscaped garden, pool and braai area. There is also a chef’s kitchen with a fireplace, a pyjama lounge and wine cellar. The main en suite room has a dressing room, a fireplace and a patio.
WHERE: Woodhill Golf Estate, Tshwane
PRICE: R4.7m
WHO: Seeff
This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has several formal and informal living areas, with sliding doors to a large garden, entertainment area and pool. It has a generator, domestic quarters and water tanks. Woodhill Golf Estate is close to several schools and shopping malls, as well as to Pretoria East Hospital.
WHERE: Blair Atholl, Centurion
PRICE: R30m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
Set on a hill with views across the golf estate’s 14th fairway, this large contemporary home has five bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and living areas that open onto a covered patio overlooking the garden, pool and braai area. It has solar heating, a central cooling system, four outside showers and automated irrigation.
