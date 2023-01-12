News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers

It also offers solar heating, a central cooling system and automated irrigation

12 January 2023 - 05:00
Westcliff, Joburg
Westcliff, Joburg

WHERE: Westcliff, Joburg

PRICE: R9.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Situated in a quiet, boomed area, this architect-designed property has three en suite bedrooms and a separate guest suite. The interior flows seamlessly onto a landscaped garden, pool and braai area. There is also a chef’s kitchen with a fireplace, a pyjama lounge and wine cellar. The main en suite room has a dressing room, a fireplace and a patio.

Woodhill Golf Estate, Tshwane
Woodhill Golf Estate, Tshwane

WHERE: Woodhill Golf Estate, Tshwane

PRICE: R4.7m

WHO: Seeff

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has several formal and informal living areas, with sliding doors to a large garden, entertainment area and pool. It has a generator, domestic quarters and water tanks. Woodhill Golf Estate is close to several schools and shopping malls, as well as to Pretoria East Hospital.

Blair Atholl, Centurion
Blair Atholl, Centurion

WHERE: Blair Atholl, Centurion

PRICE: R30m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

Set on a hill with views across the golf estate’s 14th fairway, this large contemporary home has five bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms and living areas that open onto a covered patio overlooking the garden, pool and braai area. It has solar heating, a central cooling system, four outside showers and automated irrigation.

HOT PROPERTY: R100m beach bungalow in Camps Bay

The home offers spectacular ocean views and has a modern kitchen with top-of-the-range integrated appliances
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Fly like an eagle at this golf estate

Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course
News & Fox
1 month ago

HOT PROPERTY: House with a cinema room and 30,000l free water a month

The Somerset West home also features a swimming pool and a jacuzzi
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
DINNER PARTY INTEL: Brics buddies all at sea
News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel
2.
HOT PROPERTY: House with four outside showers
News & Fox / Hot Property
3.
De Ruyter, a Shakespeare tragedy
News & Fox / Trending
4.
Show us the money, ANC begs civil servants
News & Fox
5.
Mashatile blames Zondo report for ANC’s money woes
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.