×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m

This one-of-a-kind home spans 2,000m² and has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and three kitchens

14 July 2022 - 05:00
Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand
Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand  

WHERE: Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand   

PRICE: R117.6m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

This one-of-a-kind home spans 2,000m² and offers off-the-grid living. There are seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, three kitchens, six reception rooms and two studies. Fully furnished, it comes with artwork, a cinema, spa and sauna, wine cellar, gym, heated indoor pool and rooftop lounges.

Morningside, Joburg
Morningside, Joburg

WHERE: Morningside, Joburg

PRICE: R19.9m

WHO: Seeff

This family home is set in a 3,800m² garden and has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living rooms and an expansive outdoor entertainment area with a cocktail bar, large heated pool and tennis court. There is also a one-bedroom cottage with a separate entrance, staff accommodation and two guard houses as well as three garages plus parking for eight vehicles.

Kalk Bay, Cape Town
Kalk Bay, Cape Town

WHERE: Kalk Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: POA

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This multilevel contemporary home owned by artist Carolyn Beegan is on the Kalk Bay mountainside. It’s within walking distance of the village’s restaurants and has a vast living area, chef’s kitchen, three en suite bedrooms, a studio apartment with separate entrance, an art studio and an office.

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month

Set in La Bella Vita Estate amid the vineyards of the Santé Winelands Estate and overlooked by the Simonsberg mountain, this property comes fully ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa

Several living areas flow to a pool deck and terrace with ocean and mountain views
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Change is coming to SA politics, says ...
News & Fox
2.
Musk laughs off Twitter lawsuit in characteristic ...
News & Fox
3.
SA oranges on the EU red list
News & Fox
4.
HOT PROPERTY: R15m for this contemporary abode in ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
PROFILE: Marcél du Toit, CEO of Leadhome
News & Fox

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R13.5m home in Bedfordview

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Eagle Canyon golf estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R110m mansion in Bantry Bay

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay sea views for R35m

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Upmarket cluster house in Morningside

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R35m home in the Constantia vineyards

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.