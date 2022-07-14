Some investors may feel there’s more bite left than R23 a share in those holdings PSG plans to hold on to after its planned unbundling
WHERE: Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R117.6m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
This one-of-a-kind home spans 2,000m² and offers off-the-grid living. There are seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, three kitchens, six reception rooms and two studies. Fully furnished, it comes with artwork, a cinema, spa and sauna, wine cellar, gym, heated indoor pool and rooftop lounges.
WHERE: Morningside, Joburg
PRICE: R19.9m
WHO: Seeff
This family home is set in a 3,800m² garden and has five en suite bedrooms, multiple living rooms and an expansive outdoor entertainment area with a cocktail bar, large heated pool and tennis court. There is also a one-bedroom cottage with a separate entrance, staff accommodation and two guard houses as well as three garages plus parking for eight vehicles.
WHERE: Kalk Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: POA
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This multilevel contemporary home owned by artist Carolyn Beegan is on the Kalk Bay mountainside. It’s within walking distance of the village’s restaurants and has a vast living area, chef’s kitchen, three en suite bedrooms, a studio apartment with separate entrance, an art studio and an office.
HOT PROPERTY: Off-the-grid living for R117.6m
This one-of-a-kind home spans 2,000m² and has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and three kitchens
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.