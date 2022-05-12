HOT PROPERTY: R110m mansion in Bantry Bay
WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town
PRICE: R110m
WHO: Dogon Group Properties
This triple-storey mansion in Arcadia Road has unobstructed ocean views from most of its five bedrooms and multiple reception rooms. The house has brass, raw marble, timber and glass fittings, a Boffi kitchen fitted with Gaggenau appliances and a huge entertainment basement including an indoor soccer field, golf driving range, mountain climbing wall, gym and cinema room.
WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R15m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Close to Shaka’s Rock beach, this property has expansive living and entertainment areas including a games room, large patio, heated swimming pool, fire pit and 180° sea views.
There are three en suite bedrooms plus a separate guest suite, study and a private lounge and large dressing room attached to the main bedroom.
WHERE: Franschhoek, Western Cape
PRICE: R30m
WHO: Seeff
Huguenot House is a smallholding spanning 11.9ha on the banks of the Franschhoek River. There is a main country manor house plus a newly opened four-star guesthouse that offers six guest suites along with a reception area, lounge, dining room, kitchen and ample parking. Other features include a pool area and extensive lawns and gardens that lead to the river.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.