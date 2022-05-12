HOT PROPERTY: R110m mansion in Bantry Bay

WHERE: Franschhoek, Western Cape

PRICE: R30m

WHO: Seeff

Huguenot House is a smallholding spanning 11.9ha on the banks of the Franschhoek River. There is a main country manor house plus a newly opened four-star guesthouse that offers six guest suites along with a reception area, lounge, dining room, kitchen and ample parking. Other features include a pool area and extensive lawns and gardens that lead to the river.