×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R110m mansion in Bantry Bay

12 May 2022 - 05:00
Bantry Bay, Cape Town
Bantry Bay, Cape Town

WHERE: Bantry Bay, Cape Town

PRICE: R110m

WHO: Dogon Group Properties

This triple-storey mansion in Arcadia Road has unobstructed ocean views from most of its five bedrooms and multiple reception rooms. The house has brass, raw marble, timber and glass fittings, a Boffi kitchen fitted with Gaggenau appliances and a huge entertainment basement including an indoor soccer field, golf driving range, mountain climbing wall, gym and cinema room.

Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal
Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

WHERE: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R15m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Close to Shaka’s Rock beach, this property has expansive living and entertainment areas including a games room, large patio, heated swimming pool, fire pit and 180° sea views.
There are three en suite bedrooms plus a separate guest suite, study and a private lounge and large dressing room attached to the main bedroom.

Franschhoek, Western Cape
Franschhoek, Western Cape

WHERE: Franschhoek, Western Cape

PRICE: R30m

WHO: Seeff

Huguenot House is a smallholding spanning 11.9ha on the banks of the Franschhoek River. There is a main country manor house plus a newly opened four-star guesthouse that offers six guest suites along with a reception area, lounge, dining room, kitchen and ample parking. Other features include a pool area and extensive lawns and gardens that lead to the river.

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay sea views for R35m

This contemporary home with extensive sea and mountain views has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, separate bar and more
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Upmarket cluster house in Morningside

This cluster is in a small, secure complex and has five en suite bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R35m home in the Constantia vineyards

This Cape vernacular-style home offers direct access to the Groot Constantia vineyards
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s eye in a drone sky
News & Fox
2.
Tenants call the shots in oversupplied rental ...
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | Where Africa’s start-ups begin
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
PODCAST: It’s decision time
News & Fox
5.
Where do South Africans most use their phones?
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

HOT PROPERTY: R28m Knysna waterfront home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R39.5m Bantry Bay penthouse

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R72m Clifton villa

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R30m Bryanston family home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Hartbeespoort getaway home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R10.5m Val de Vie Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: R15.95m Waterfall Country Estate home

News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.