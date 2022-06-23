×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa

23 June 2022 - 05:00

Where: Camps Bay, Cape Town  

Price: R19.995m

WHO: Seeff

This seaside villa on a corner plot allows easy indoor-outdoor living. There are five bedrooms, including a guest suite, several living areas that flow to a pool deck and terrace with ocean and mountain views, staff quarters and garaging for four cars.      

Where: Camps Bay, Cape Town  

Price: R25m

WHO: Seeff

Set in an elevated position, this property is a holiday home or income-generating guest house. It has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and reception rooms that lead to a garden and pool. There is a wine cellar, gym and office⁄study.

Where: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal  

Price: R8.25m

WHO: Jawitz Properties

Located in Sheffield Beach, this family home has sea views. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and several living rooms including a bar that flows to a veranda, pool and entertainment area. Extras include an office, two double garages and a wine cellar.

HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst

The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and nine reception rooms
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: R13.5m home in Bedfordview

This family home has four bedroom suites, including a master bedroom that comes with his and hers dressing rooms
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Eagle Canyon golf estate home

This golf estate home overlooks the 18th fairway
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: Songezo Zibi’s Manifesto – not a moment ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Ivan Glasenberg
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
By the numbers | Rising petrol prices
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Arthur Fraser, wannabe trophy hunter
News & Fox / Trending
5.
101: Uber in SA
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.