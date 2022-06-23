HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa
Where: Camps Bay, Cape Town
Price: R19.995m
WHO: Seeff
This seaside villa on a corner plot allows easy indoor-outdoor living. There are five bedrooms, including a guest suite, several living areas that flow to a pool deck and terrace with ocean and mountain views, staff quarters and garaging for four cars.
Where: Camps Bay, Cape Town
Price: R25m
WHO: Seeff
Set in an elevated position, this property is a holiday home or income-generating guest house. It has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and reception rooms that lead to a garden and pool. There is a wine cellar, gym and office⁄study.
Where: Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal
Price: R8.25m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Located in Sheffield Beach, this family home has sea views. There are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and several living rooms including a bar that flows to a veranda, pool and entertainment area. Extras include an office, two double garages and a wine cellar.
