News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot

30 June 2022 - 05:00
Constantia Upper, Cape Town

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Seeff

The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot. The Victorian-style home has three bedrooms, multiple living rooms, two pools and an entertainment deck, as well as a separate one-bedroom cottage overlooking the tennis court. It has a staff suite, garaging for four cars and extra storage.

Bedfordview, Joburg

WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg

PRICE: R19.995m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This modern home in a boomed-off enclave has four en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple living and entertainment areas. There is also a wine cellar, a gym room, a panelled cinema⁄media room, a fitted bar and a man cave. The blu_line-designed kitchen includes various integrated appliances such as two eye-level ovens, a microwave and a gas stove.

Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand

WHERE: Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand

PRICE: R117m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

This house includes a Versace home office, a Roberto Cavalli spa, a sauna and salon and an imported Italian chef’s kitchen. The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two rooftop lounges, a 15-seater cinema, a heated indoor pool and a fully equipped gym.  The house comes fully furnished and  includes artworks.

