HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead
The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot
WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R35m
WHO: Seeff
The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot. The Victorian-style home has three bedrooms, multiple living rooms, two pools and an entertainment deck, as well as a separate one-bedroom cottage overlooking the tennis court. It has a staff suite, garaging for four cars and extra storage.
WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg
PRICE: R19.995m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This modern home in a boomed-off enclave has four en suite bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen and multiple living and entertainment areas. There is also a wine cellar, a gym room, a panelled cinema⁄media room, a fitted bar and a man cave. The blu_line-designed kitchen includes various integrated appliances such as two eye-level ovens, a microwave and a gas stove.
WHERE: Blue Hills Equestrian Estate, Midrand
PRICE: R117m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
This house includes a Versace home office, a Roberto Cavalli spa, a sauna and salon and an imported Italian chef’s kitchen. The house has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two rooftop lounges, a 15-seater cinema, a heated indoor pool and a fully equipped gym. The house comes fully furnished and includes artworks.
