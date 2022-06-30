HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R35m

WHO: Seeff

The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot. The Victorian-style home has three bedrooms, multiple living rooms, two pools and an entertainment deck, as well as a separate one-bedroom cottage overlooking the tennis court. It has a staff suite, garaging for four cars and extra storage.