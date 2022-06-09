HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst
The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and nine reception rooms
WHERE: Copperleaf Golf Estate, Centurion
PRICE: R9.8m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
On the edge of a fairway, this energy-efficient home has four bedrooms, of which the master suite has a biofuel fireplace and a balcony. The kitchen is fitted with Smeg appliances and there are three garages and staff quarters. Copperleaf is within easy reach of Pretoria and Sandton.
WHERE: Sandhurst, Joburg
PRICE: R47m
WHO: Seeff
This French chateau-inspired home has 1,400m² under roof, comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and nine reception rooms. There is a wine cellar, a pyjama lounge, a cottage, a gym⁄office, a pool, a boules court and a large landscaped garden.
WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town
PRICE: R15.95m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set on 4,800m², this thatched double storey has five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, large open-plan living areas, two kitchens — both leading to sheltered courtyards and an entertainers’ terrace — as well as a study, a separate flatlet and staff quarters. The property has views of the mountains and the sea.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.