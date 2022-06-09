×

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst

The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and nine reception rooms

09 June 2022 - 05:00
Copperleaf Golf Estate, Centurion
Copperleaf Golf Estate, Centurion

WHERE: Copperleaf Golf Estate, Centurion

PRICE: R9.8m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

On the edge of a fairway, this energy-efficient home has four bedrooms, of which the master suite has a biofuel fireplace and a balcony. The kitchen is fitted with Smeg appliances and there are three garages and staff quarters. Copperleaf is within easy reach of Pretoria and Sandton.

Sandhurst, Joburg
Sandhurst, Joburg

WHERE: Sandhurst, Joburg

PRICE: R47m

WHO: Seeff

This French chateau-inspired home has 1,400m² under roof, comprising five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and nine reception rooms. There is a wine cellar, a pyjama lounge, a cottage, a gym⁄office, a pool, a boules  court and a large landscaped garden. 

Noordhoek, Cape Town
Noordhoek, Cape Town

WHERE: Noordhoek, Cape Town

PRICE: R15.95m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

Set on 4,800m², this thatched double storey has five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, large open-plan living areas, two kitchens — both leading to sheltered courtyards and an entertainers’ terrace — as well as a study, a separate flatlet and staff quarters. The property has views of the mountains and the sea.

