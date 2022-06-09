HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst

WHERE: Copperleaf Golf Estate, Centurion

PRICE: R9.8m

WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty

On the edge of a fairway, this energy-efficient home has four bedrooms, of which the master suite has a biofuel fireplace and a balcony. The kitchen is fitted with Smeg appliances and there are three garages and staff quarters. Copperleaf is within easy reach of Pretoria and Sandton.