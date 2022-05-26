HOT PROPERTY: R13.5m home in Bedfordview
WHERE: Eagle Canyon, West Rand
PRICE: R10.995m
WHO: Seeff
This contemporary three-storey house with views of the golf estate has open-plan living areas, a gourmet kitchen with a spacious scullery, four large bedrooms, all en suite, plus a fitted study and staff accommodation. It also has an entertainment area that leads to a deck and pool.
WHERE: Bedfordview, Joburg
PRICE: R13.5m
WHO: Sotheby’s International Realty
Set in a gated area of upper Bedfordview, this family home has four bedroom suites, including a master bedroom that comes with his and hers dressing rooms and a balcony. Reception rooms include a lounge and dining room, an open-plan TV room, study, library and bar that lead to a garden pavilion and pool.
WHERE: Constantia, Cape Town
PRICE: R15.995m
WHO: Seeff
This four-bedroom home is set on a 2,600m² stand surrounded by lush vegetation and trees. The contemporary open-plan design allows for a seamless indoor⁄outdoor flow. It has a floating staircase, double-sided fireplace, teak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, entertainment⁄home cinema, wine cellar and two studies.
