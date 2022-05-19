×

HOT PROPERTY: Eagle Canyon golf estate home

19 May 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Eagle Canyon, West Rand

PRICE: R14.9m

WHO: Seeff

This golf estate home overlooks the 18th fairway. Amenities include a cinema room, pub, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and indoor swimming pool as well as a two-hole putting green. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, various reception areas, double staff quarters and four garages.

WHERE: Wynberg, Cape Town

PRICE: R18m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This renovated home with wooden floors and Victorian fireplaces has a central voorkamer next to the kitchen. It has a dining and sitting area under exposed beams with a wood-burning fireplace. The area flows onto a veranda, a pool and a landscaped garden. There are six bedrooms, among  them a guest suite with its own staircase.  The house also has a wine cellar and a borehole.

WHERE: Erinvale, Somerset West

PRICE: R20m

WHO: Seeff

This home is in the Erinvale Golf Estate and stands at the end of a cul-de-sac that borders on a fairway and has mountain views.  The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple reception rooms  and a separate one-bedroom flatlet. Other features include a study, a pyjama lounge, a games room, a home gym, a covered patio and a pool area.  

HOT PROPERTY: R110m mansion in Bantry Bay

This triple-storey mansion in Arcadia Road has unobstructed ocean views from most of its five bedrooms and multiple reception rooms
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay sea views for R35m

This contemporary home with extensive sea and mountain views has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, multiple reception rooms, separate bar and more
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: Upmarket cluster house in Morningside

This cluster is in a small, secure complex and has five en suite bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
