HOT PROPERTY: Eagle Canyon golf estate home

WHERE: Wynberg, Cape Town

PRICE: R18m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This renovated home with wooden floors and Victorian fireplaces has a central voorkamer next to the kitchen. It has a dining and sitting area under exposed beams with a wood-burning fireplace. The area flows onto a veranda, a pool and a landscaped garden. There are six bedrooms, among them a guest suite with its own staircase. The house also has a wine cellar and a borehole.