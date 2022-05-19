HOT PROPERTY: Eagle Canyon golf estate home
WHERE: Eagle Canyon, West Rand
PRICE: R14.9m
WHO: Seeff
This golf estate home overlooks the 18th fairway. Amenities include a cinema room, pub, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi and indoor swimming pool as well as a two-hole putting green. There are four bedrooms, five bathrooms, various reception areas, double staff quarters and four garages.
WHERE: Wynberg, Cape Town
PRICE: R18m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This renovated home with wooden floors and Victorian fireplaces has a central voorkamer next to the kitchen. It has a dining and sitting area under exposed beams with a wood-burning fireplace. The area flows onto a veranda, a pool and a landscaped garden. There are six bedrooms, among them a guest suite with its own staircase. The house also has a wine cellar and a borehole.
WHERE: Erinvale, Somerset West
PRICE: R20m
WHO: Seeff
This home is in the Erinvale Golf Estate and stands at the end of a cul-de-sac that borders on a fairway and has mountain views. The house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and a separate one-bedroom flatlet. Other features include a study, a pyjama lounge, a games room, a home gym, a covered patio and a pool area.
