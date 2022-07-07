HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month
WHERE: Franschhoek
PRICE: R65,000/month (to let)
WHO: Seeff
Set in La Bella Vita Estate amid the vineyards of the Santé Winelands Estate and overlooked by the Simonsberg mountain, this luxury home comes fully furnished. It has four en-suite bedrooms, open-plan dining areas and two lounges, one with a fireplace, as well as a large shaded terrace and pool.
WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town
PRICE: R90,000/month (to let)
WHO: Seeff
This new family home in a small, gated estate in Klein Constantia Road is available for long-term rental. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, reception rooms, a pool and an entertainment area. Kitchen appliances and outdoor furniture are included. The estate is near the Groot Constantia vineyards.
WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria
PRICE: R65,000/month (to let)
WHO: Seeff
This Tuscan-inspired homestead in the Mooikloof Equestrian Estate has 1,400m² under roof and has four en-suite bedrooms and double offices. It also has a wine cellar, pyjama lounge, solar geysers, staff accommodation, garaging for four cars and a large storage area which could be converted into a flatlet.
