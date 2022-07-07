×

News & Fox / Hot Property

HOT PROPERTY: Luxury Franschhoek home for R65,000 a month

07 July 2022 - 05:00

WHERE: Franschhoek

PRICE: R65,000/month (to let)

WHO: Seeff

Set in La Bella Vita Estate amid the vineyards of the Santé Winelands Estate and overlooked by the Simonsberg mountain, this luxury home comes fully furnished. It has four en-suite bedrooms, open-plan dining areas and two lounges, one with a fireplace, as well as a large shaded terrace and pool.

WHERE: Constantia Upper, Cape Town

PRICE: R90,000/month (to let)

WHO: Seeff

This new family home in a small, gated estate in Klein Constantia Road is available for long-term rental. It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, reception rooms, a pool and an entertainment area. Kitchen appliances and outdoor furniture are included. The estate is near the Groot Constantia vineyards.

WHERE: Mooikloof, Pretoria

PRICE: R65,000/month (to let)

WHO: Seeff

This Tuscan-inspired homestead in the Mooikloof Equestrian Estate has 1,400m² under roof and has four en-suite bedrooms and double offices.  It also has a wine cellar, pyjama lounge, solar geysers, staff accommodation, garaging for four cars and a large storage area which could be converted into a flatlet.

HOT PROPERTY: Constantia Upper farm and homestead

The Belle Ombre farm and homestead date from 1728 and are set on a 5,257m² corner plot
News & Fox
1 week ago

HOT PROPERTY: Camps Bay’s R20m seaside villa

Several living areas flow to a pool deck and terrace with ocean and mountain views
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

HOT PROPERTY: A R47m French chateau-inspired home in Sandhurst

The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and nine reception rooms
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
