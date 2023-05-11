News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Cosying up to EFF may hurt the Gauteng premier in the long run

11 May 2023 - 05:00
Picture: ED SYKES/REUTERS
Picture: ED SYKES/REUTERS

A good week for King Charles III

When a man starts a job at an age when contemporaries are laying down theirs, he deserves credit for patience. King Charles III turned up for work at the weekend to an elaborate welcoming ceremony in Westminster Abbey, a concert at Windsor and a special tart in many kitchens. Nevertheless, he appeared solemn and perhaps even a little sad. There seemed more resting on him than just a heavy hat. His country faces a difficult time, his family are sharply divided, his reign will be short and there is much on his golden plate.

Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

Be very afraid of Panyaza Lesufi’s brownshirts. It seems entirely right that this man is cosying up to the EFF, what with his talk of “cheeky foreigners”, and there’s a strong xenophobic undertone to his new quasi-private police force. But the premier of Gauteng may have overplayed his hand with the election of yet another puppet mayor of Joburg. Not everyone in the ANC appears to be enamoured of his latest ingratiation with Julius Malema’s mob. It might serve him in the short term, but in the long run … elections are just around the corner.

READ MORE:

A good week for Alan Winde

It may never happen, but it’s a cheerful thought that Vladimir Putin could be arrested by Cape Town’s municipal constabulary
A bad week for Shamila Batohi

Another lost skirmish for the NPA head in the battle to convict anyone responsible for state capture
A good week for Glynnis Breytenbach

Got something to hide? Keep well away from the sharpest MP in the house
