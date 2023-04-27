News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Shamila Batohi

Another lost skirmish for the NPA head in the battle to convict anyone responsible for state capture

27 April 2023 - 05:00
Kirsten Neuschäfer. Picture: Kirsten Neuschäfer
Kirsten Neuschäfer. Picture: Kirsten Neuschäfer

A good week for Kirsten Neuschäfer

Kirsten Neuschäfer of Gqeberha, who learnt to sail dinghies on a Pretoria dam, was heading for an extraordinary yachting achievement this week: victory in the arduous Golden Globe solo around the world race. She was expected at the finish line in France on Friday, a day ahead of her nearest rival. The race eschews mod-cons and sailors must rely purely on compass, sextant, speed log and dead-reckoning. The race began in France and went via Cape Town, Tasmania and Cape Horn without any port calls.

Shamila Batoyi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Shamila Batoyi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A bad week for Shamila Batohi

The failure to extradite any Guptas, followed by the collapse of the Nulane case in Bloemfontein last Friday, has led to red faces among the state’s justice fraternity. From the gumshoes collecting evidence, to attorneys processing cases, to prosecutors and even the justice ministry itself, there is enough blame to go round. Most embarrassed of all must be the head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi, who will have to chalk this up as another lost skirmish in the battle to convict someone — anyone — responsible for state capture.

