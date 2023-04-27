Shoprite seems to be circling the distressed retailer for the third time as it looks to consolidate its retail might
The governance triad — shareholder, board and executive management — is proving deeply ineffectual at Eskom
How ‘Sebe’s Folly’ briefly hummed to the sound of jet engines
‘The most iconic real estate in South Africa’ is looking not just to boost the appeal of the precinct for locals, but also to bump overall visitor numbers to 35-million a year
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
A good week for Kirsten Neuschäfer
Kirsten Neuschäfer of Gqeberha, who learnt to sail dinghies on a Pretoria dam, was heading for an extraordinary yachting achievement this week: victory in the arduous Golden Globe solo around the world race. She was expected at the finish line in France on Friday, a day ahead of her nearest rival. The race eschews mod-cons and sailors must rely purely on compass, sextant, speed log and dead-reckoning. The race began in France and went via Cape Town, Tasmania and Cape Horn without any port calls.
A bad week for Shamila Batohi
The failure to extradite any Guptas, followed by the collapse of the Nulane case in Bloemfontein last Friday, has led to red faces among the state’s justice fraternity. From the gumshoes collecting evidence, to attorneys processing cases, to prosecutors and even the justice ministry itself, there is enough blame to go round. Most embarrassed of all must be the head of the National Prosecuting Authority, Shamila Batohi, who will have to chalk this up as another lost skirmish in the battle to convict someone — anyone — responsible for state capture.
A good week for Kirsten Neuschäfer
