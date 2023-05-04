As more companies join the secondary exchange, A2X is considering taking the incumbent JSE head-on
Those who invest South Africa’s pension savings are reading the tea leaves very differently to our politicians, who’ve shown little inclination to make reality their friend
The trimming of his enormously generous remuneration package has been due to a fall in the share price, not some miraculous restraint by the remuneration committee
The state-owned entity has guzzled R8.4bn in taxpayer bailouts in the past five years, and there’s only a 68% chance that a parcel you post will even arrive where it’s meant to. Is the liquidation of ...
The northernmost province of South Africa is best known — among both locals and international visitors — as the home of the Kruger National Park. But it has much more to offer
A good week for Alan Winde
For all its legal shortcomings, the image is hard to resist: Alan Winde standing beside a police car in the avenue of the Company’s Garden, with Tuynhuys surrounded by Cape Town’s municipal constabulary. The Western Cape premier has a megaphone in hand, calling on Vladimir Putin, who’s inside, to come out with his hands up. It will never happen, but it’s a cheerful thought: to arrest an international outlaw, put him in a paddy wagon and rush him off to Caledon Square for fingerprinting and photographing — if Bheki Cele, or his hangers-on, will let him in.
A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
Either Gwede Mantashe doesn’t understand business or he’s a poor punter. The minerals & energy minister says the private sector is to blame for load-shedding because it did not invest in new power stations. His latest remarks are just more dissembling. When Eskom warned of power supply running short after 2007, the government was complacent in spite of an obvious growing demand. If there had been any urgency by the government, or an inclination to attract investment, business might have recognised a good horse to bet on. Today that horse is lame, and it’s not the fault of the punters.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A good week for Alan Winde
It may never happen, but it’s a cheerful thought that Vladimir Putin could be arrested by Cape Town’s municipal constabulary
A good week for Alan Winde
For all its legal shortcomings, the image is hard to resist: Alan Winde standing beside a police car in the avenue of the Company’s Garden, with Tuynhuys surrounded by Cape Town’s municipal constabulary. The Western Cape premier has a megaphone in hand, calling on Vladimir Putin, who’s inside, to come out with his hands up. It will never happen, but it’s a cheerful thought: to arrest an international outlaw, put him in a paddy wagon and rush him off to Caledon Square for fingerprinting and photographing — if Bheki Cele, or his hangers-on, will let him in.
A bad week for Gwede Mantashe
Either Gwede Mantashe doesn’t understand business or he’s a poor punter. The minerals & energy minister says the private sector is to blame for load-shedding because it did not invest in new power stations. His latest remarks are just more dissembling. When Eskom warned of power supply running short after 2007, the government was complacent in spite of an obvious growing demand. If there had been any urgency by the government, or an inclination to attract investment, business might have recognised a good horse to bet on. Today that horse is lame, and it’s not the fault of the punters.
A bad week for Shamila Batohi
A good week for Glynnis Breytenbach
A good week for Bishop Stephen Moreo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.