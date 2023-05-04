News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Alan Winde

It may never happen, but it’s a cheerful thought that Vladimir Putin could be arrested by Cape Town’s municipal constabulary

04 May 2023 - 05:00
A good week for Alan Winde

For all its legal shortcomings, the image is hard to resist: Alan Winde standing beside a police car in the avenue of the Company’s Garden, with Tuynhuys surrounded by Cape Town’s municipal constabulary. The Western Cape premier has a megaphone in hand, calling on Vladimir Putin, who’s inside, to come out with his hands up. It will never happen, but it’s a cheerful thought: to arrest an international outlaw, put him in a paddy wagon and rush him off to Caledon Square for fingerprinting and photographing — if Bheki Cele, or his hangers-on, will let him in.

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

Either Gwede Mantashe doesn’t understand business or he’s a poor punter. The minerals & energy minister says the private sector is to blame for load-shedding because it did not invest in new power stations. His latest remarks are just more dissembling. When Eskom warned of power supply running short after 2007, the government was complacent in spite of an obvious growing demand. If there had been any urgency by the government, or an inclination to attract investment, business might have recognised a good horse to bet on. Today that horse is lame, and it’s not the fault of the punters.

