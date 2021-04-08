A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

A bad week

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, in a secret recording, described how he can help comrades get contracts from schools. And this from a man who claims he didn’t know a R431m "Covid sanitising" con was going on in the province’s schools. Lesufi, who also happens to be deputy chair of the ANC in the province, is now fending off calls for his removal. He claims there are "forces" who want to "assassinate his character". Here we go again. His boss, premier David Makhura, may be buying it; we are not.