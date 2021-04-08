A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
A good week
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan moved this week to reverse her denialist predecessor John Magufuli’s policies on the Covid pandemic. Magufuli, who died in March, shunned the use of masks and advised citizens to resort to prayer, steam baths and traditional remedies to stay healthy — reminiscent of Manto Tshabalala-Msimang’s approach to HIV/Aids here in SA. Hassan is dumping that approach, saying her policy will be science-based and the country might resume publishing infection data.
A bad week
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, in a secret recording, described how he can help comrades get contracts from schools. And this from a man who claims he didn’t know a R431m "Covid sanitising" con was going on in the province’s schools. Lesufi, who also happens to be deputy chair of the ANC in the province, is now fending off calls for his removal. He claims there are "forces" who want to "assassinate his character". Here we go again. His boss, premier David Makhura, may be buying it; we are not.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.