News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

08 April 2021 - 05:00

A good week

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan moved this week to reverse her denialist predecessor John Magufuli’s policies on the Covid pandemic. Magufuli, who died in March, shunned the use of masks and advised citizens to resort to prayer, steam baths and traditional remedies to stay healthy — reminiscent of Manto Tshabalala-Msimang’s approach to HIV/Aids here in SA. Hassan is dumping that approach, saying her policy will be science-based and the country might resume publishing infection data.

A bad week

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, in a secret recording, described how he can help comrades get contracts from schools. And this from a man who claims he didn’t know a R431m "Covid sanitising" con was going on in the province’s schools. Lesufi, who also happens to be deputy chair of the ANC in the province, is now fending off calls for his removal. He claims there are "forces" who want to "assassinate his character". Here we go again. His boss, premier David Makhura, may be buying it; we are not.

Tanzania leader Samia Suluhu Hassan undoes John Magufuli’s policy on Covid-19

Magufuli, who died in March, disregarded masks and advised citizens to use prayer, steam baths and traditional remedies to protect their health
World
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhura battling to hold Gauteng ANC together as PPE scandal spills over

But premier says he remains focused on ensuring economic recovery and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic
National
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Maimane’s plan to run for president in 2024
News & Fox
3.
Why laptop and PlayStation prices are soaring
News & Fox / Digital
4.
Tony Leon’s gaffe makes for a tense future
News & Fox / Trending
5.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.