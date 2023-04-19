Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Joburg — the epitome of ANC misgovernance

The city is dying while the party and its coalition partners play politics

19 April 2023 - 06:00

One of the joys of the ANC’s misgovernance of so many aspects of our villages, cities, provinces and the country is that the negative consequences of the party’s actions become apparent very quickly. Look at good old Joburg.

Just a few months ago the ANC, accompanied by its progeny the EFF and COPE, gleefully ousted the DA’s Mpho Phalatse from the mayoral chair. They replaced her with an incoherent ignoramus, Thapelo Amad, a councillor of the Al Jama-ah party. It commands just three of the 270 seats in the council. ..

