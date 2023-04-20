News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Glynnis Breytenbach

Got something to hide? Keep well away from the sharpest MP in the house

20 April 2023 - 05:00
Glynnis Breytenbach. Picture: Thulani Mbele
Glynnis Breytenbach. Picture: Thulani Mbele

A good week for Glynnis Breytenbach

Parliament can be dull. The level of debate is poor and many MPs  are political hacks who cannot be accommodated in real jobs. Last week was an exception. A National Assembly committee room was lifted out of  mediocrity by the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach, a dog lover and bull terrier-style interrogator. While her colleagues were grandstanding in the Thabo Bester escape inquiry, she went for the jugular, especially against police minister Bheki Cele and G4S director Cobus Groenewoud. Cele was reduced to bombast while Groenewoud at least kept his mouth mostly shut.

Themba Khumalo. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi
Themba Khumalo. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

A bad week for Themba Khumalo

The mastermind behind South African Tourism’s reckless sponsorship proposal to English football club Tottenham Hotspur is doing another egg dance. This time Themba Khumalo is trying to shift the blame for the R952m profligacy to the organisation’s board. The board, possibly set for dissolution soon by tourism minister Patricia de Lille, is certainly guilty in falling for Khumalo’s pitch. But the acting CEO is just as culpable for coming up with the idea. De Lille should consider giving all of them a red card — a fitting end for a futile and wasteful idea.

