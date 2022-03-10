A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi

A good week

It must be so hard for poor President Cyril Ramaphosa to fully apply his mind to the "situation" in Ukraine and the small matter of running an increasingly dysfunctional country — not an ANC shindig in North West, say — when you have more than R10m burning a hole in your pocket. Sure, it’s a drop in the ocean considering all those silver-platter BEE deals of yore, but a buck’s a buck and when your cattle are the finest in the auction ring, why not? Of course it always helps to have an equally well-heeled brother-in-law to goose up the price. How jolly the well-stocked dinner party afterwards must have been.