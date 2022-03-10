A bad week for Panyaza Lesufi
A good week
It must be so hard for poor President Cyril Ramaphosa to fully apply his mind to the "situation" in Ukraine and the small matter of running an increasingly dysfunctional country — not an ANC shindig in North West, say — when you have more than R10m burning a hole in your pocket. Sure, it’s a drop in the ocean considering all those silver-platter BEE deals of yore, but a buck’s a buck and when your cattle are the finest in the auction ring, why not? Of course it always helps to have an equally well-heeled brother-in-law to goose up the price. How jolly the well-stocked dinner party afterwards must have been.
A bad week
Oh, Panyaza Lesufi, where would you be without some racist witch-hunt to call your own? The Fikile Mbalula of education is, of course, nowhere to be found near a Hammanskraal classroom containing 94 grade 4 pupils. According to reports, the classrooms at the Sekampaneng Primary School are so dilapidated that they are unsafe to use, so pupils and teachers have to cram into barely suitable prefab structures. Nonetheless, it seems to be a school where teachers and parents are doing their best, which cannot be said of the political leaders meant to uplift these communities.
