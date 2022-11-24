News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Fani Titi

The Investec CEO can point to any one metric to justify his pay package this year

24 November 2022 - 05:00

A 30% increase in your share price year to date, in this market? It’s fair to say Investec has lagged its peers in banking for a long time, but no longer. Its shares are, in fact, up 165% over five years — compared with peer-of-the-realm FirstRand, which has gained a distinctly dim 53%. Sure, announcing a R7bn share buyback over the next 18 months can only help plump up the stock, but CEO Fani Titi can point to any one metric to justify his pay package this year —  return on equity: up; loans: up; costs: down; bum businesses bought under former management: gone. 

Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
A bad week for Bheki Cele

Bheki Cele has taken his hat into full cowboy mode. The police minister imagines himself as a Dodge City sheriff with his “shoot first and ask questions later” idea of law enforcement. It’s not just chilling, it’s also childish: that the way to deal with outlaws is to follow the script of those old Hollywood Westerns of many childhoods. We now know that when the gun smoke cleared, little had been achieved in establishing law and order — indeed, it had been distorted. Policing in South Africa is more about community service and nothing to do with skop, skiet en donner.

A bad week for Joburg Roads Agency CEO

The CEO of the Joburg Roads Agency was asked about the poor state of city streets and gave meaningless and vague answers
A bad week for Carl Niehaus

He has refused to retract his threat against journalist Karyn Maughan, but he has until Monday, and the smart money is on this Sad Sack running up ...
A good week for Imtiaz Fazel

South Africa’s hapless, conniving spooks have a new watchdog checking on their machinations
