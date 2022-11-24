The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
A good week for Fani Titi
A 30% increase in your share price year to date, in this market? It’s fair to say Investec has lagged its peers in banking for a long time, but no longer. Its shares are, in fact, up 165% over five years — compared with peer-of-the-realm FirstRand, which has gained a distinctly dim 53%. Sure, announcing a R7bn share buyback over the next 18 months can only help plump up the stock, but CEO Fani Titi can point to any one metric to justify his pay package this year — return on equity: up; loans: up; costs: down; bum businesses bought under former management: gone.
A bad week for Bheki Cele
Bheki Cele has taken his hat into full cowboy mode. The police minister imagines himself as a Dodge City sheriff with his “shoot first and ask questions later” idea of law enforcement. It’s not just chilling, it’s also childish: that the way to deal with outlaws is to follow the script of those old Hollywood Westerns of many childhoods. We now know that when the gun smoke cleared, little had been achieved in establishing law and order — indeed, it had been distorted. Policing in South Africa is more about community service and nothing to do with skop, skiet en donner.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
A good week for Fani Titi
The Investec CEO can point to any one metric to justify his pay package this year
A good week for Fani Titi
A 30% increase in your share price year to date, in this market? It’s fair to say Investec has lagged its peers in banking for a long time, but no longer. Its shares are, in fact, up 165% over five years — compared with peer-of-the-realm FirstRand, which has gained a distinctly dim 53%. Sure, announcing a R7bn share buyback over the next 18 months can only help plump up the stock, but CEO Fani Titi can point to any one metric to justify his pay package this year — return on equity: up; loans: up; costs: down; bum businesses bought under former management: gone.
A bad week for Bheki Cele
Bheki Cele has taken his hat into full cowboy mode. The police minister imagines himself as a Dodge City sheriff with his “shoot first and ask questions later” idea of law enforcement. It’s not just chilling, it’s also childish: that the way to deal with outlaws is to follow the script of those old Hollywood Westerns of many childhoods. We now know that when the gun smoke cleared, little had been achieved in establishing law and order — indeed, it had been distorted. Policing in South Africa is more about community service and nothing to do with skop, skiet en donner.
A bad week for Joburg Roads Agency CEO
A bad week for Carl Niehaus
A good week for Imtiaz Fazel
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Going head-to-head with Bheki Cele
Bheki Cele’s two-ring police circus
‘Police have got injured because of darkness,’ Bheki Cele says about ...
Investec supercharges its share buyback to R7bn
Investec jumps on share buyback announcement
Investec budgets up to R2m for each executive’s protection
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.