Features / Cover Story

Going head-to-head with Bheki Cele

The Western Cape and City of Cape Town are pushing for the devolution of police powers to lower levels of government. But the police minister is having none of it

10 November 2022 - 05:00 Sandiso Phaliso

The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town want greater control over law enforcement, but police minister Bheki Cele is standing in their way like a roadblock.

In interviews with the FM, provincial premier Alan Winde and city mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis argue that the constitution is on their side, as it makes provision for the transfer of police powers from the national government. They are supported by the DA’s shadow minister of police, Andrew Whitfield, who cites a judge’s recent finding of collusion between Cape Town gangs and the local police...

