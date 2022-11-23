The retailer is banking on a multibillion-rand push into the local homeware market, even as endless power cuts dim South Africa’s overall appeal
As SA retailers prepare for Black Friday, load-shedding looms large. Rolling blackouts will cost retailers R122bn in lost sales this year, by some estimates, and R5.4bn in forgone Black Friday sales
Record levels of load-shedding are thought to have cost South African retailers as much as R122bn in forgone sales this year. Without the relentless rolling blackouts, retails sales should have hit R1.36-trillion. Instead, they’re likely to nudge the R1.24-trillion mark.
This is according to research from the Bureau for Market Research (BMR), conducted on behalf of fintech funder Capital Connect, which brought together retail sales data and load-shedding time-series statistics to determine the effect of rolling blackouts on the retail sector...
The darkest of Black Fridays looms
As South African retailers prepare for Black Friday, load-shedding looms large. Rolling blackouts will cost retailers R122bn in lost sales this year, by some estimates, and R5.4bn in forgone Black Friday sales
