The darkest of Black Fridays looms

As South African retailers prepare for Black Friday, load-shedding looms large. Rolling blackouts will cost retailers R122bn in lost sales this year, by some estimates, and R5.4bn in forgone Black Friday sales

23 November 2022 - 13:59 Adele Shevel

Record levels of load-shedding are thought to have cost South African retailers as much as R122bn in forgone sales this year. Without the relentless rolling blackouts, retails sales should have hit R1.36-trillion. Instead, they’re likely to nudge the R1.24-trillion mark.

This is according to research from the Bureau for Market Research (BMR), conducted on behalf of fintech funder Capital Connect, which brought together retail sales data and load-shedding time-series statistics to determine the effect of rolling blackouts on the retail sector...

