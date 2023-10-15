ISAAH MHLANGA: Middle East war is ominous for South Africa
The conflict is likely to drive up energy prices, which will fuel inflation. Our partnership with Iran in Brics also raises concerns
15 October 2023 - 06:12
The outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas adds another layer of complexity to the macroeconomic complications in which South Africa finds itself.
Iran, a major oil producer and one of the recent newcomers to Brics, is under suspicion as a possible collaborator in Hamas’s attack on Israel. That puts it in contention for further US sanctions, which could be extended to any country that engages with Tehran. ..
