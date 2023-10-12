HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: ANC’s Israel double standards

Crass blame-laying reveals the party’s increasing irrelevance

12 October 2023 - 05:00

There will be no winners in the war in Israel and Gaza. Mass civilian casualties, yes. Violations of the laws of war, yes.

Finger-pointing, most certainly. Not least by the ANC. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.