MIKE DOLAN: Accustomed to risky geopolitics, markets shrug off Middle East crisis
Investors are betting the Israel-Gaza conflict will remain largely local in scope
12 October 2023 - 05:00
London — The modest reaction of global markets to the shock of another Middle East war says more about an investment world already braced for more turbulent times than nonchalance per se.
Even by the standards of recent decades, the speed with which investors shifted focus away from the deadly weekend attacks by Hamas on Israel and Israel’s declaration of war in response has been extraordinary...
