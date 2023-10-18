Milpark Education offers a transformative online educational journey
Prioritising the student experience and embracing a holistic understanding of education is at the forefront of the institution's evolution
Milpark Education CEO Andrew Horsfall says listening to students over the years has given the leaders at the institution valuable insight into what students need. “South African students have the potential to succeed; what they lack is support in unlocking their capabilities.”
Prioritising the student experience and embracing a holistic understanding of education is at the forefront of Milpark Education’s brand relaunch. Milpark Education recently revised its mission and strategic intent to reflect the shifts taking place at the institution.
He believes the new brand identity and strategic positioning “shows a shift in belief and attitude that is reflected in a different tone and a high level of intentionality in how Milpark Education communicates it. We are giving words to what we believe in, which will strengthen us as we focus our direction.”
Each school within Milpark has its own approach, tailored to their field of industry, but the brand message is overarching: “We’ve got you. You’ve got this.”
A world-class online education
Milpark Education has been doing online education since 2015. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution was able to move all students into the virtual environment almost seamlessly. After the pandemic restrictions were lifted, and with the success of the online education model, Milpark Education ended all contact learning and replaced it with a purely online offering.
At Milpark Education, high academic standards are paired with flexible study arrangements and schedules, more accommodating payment options and more accessible academic programmes. Asynchronous material is presented in videos, online lectures, group chats and team sessions that take place virtually.
For students, there is also a heightened community element, in which they engage with each other online as well as on special platforms geared towards their needs.
“South African students have the potential to succeed, what they are lacking is support in unlocking their capabilitiesAndrew Horsfall, Milpark Education CEO
Horsfall says lecturers and the faculty are aware of the huge strain that SA students are under. “To be able to learn, you must be brave because you are expanding your mind. But you can’t be brave if you are unsupported and riddled with doubt about your academic potential.”
Students choose Milpark, he says, because they want to gain skills and qualifications to advance their business careers, and because it’s a school that helps them unlock their potential with confidence in a supportive and encouraging environment.
Courses tailor-made for individuals
Milpark Education comprises four schools, offering courses ranging from higher certificates to PhDs in business, commerce, financial services and accounting.
The School of Commerce offers qualifications endorsed by the professional organisations in their respective fields and develops programmes to nurture personal and professional growth and cultivate leadership.
The School of Financial Services is run by financial services professionals and offers a range of high-quality, accessible online courses from entry (NQF level five) to postgraduate (level eight).
The Business School provides education and training that empowers current and future leaders to be action orientated and to make business decisions that generate sustainable value for generations to come.
The School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect) offers a range of study options in the accountancy field.
As you evolve, so does Milpark Education
Horsfall wants prospective and current Milpark students to know that as their needs change, Milpark changes too. “Milpark is not only there for you in the beginning of the academic journey, but every step of the way. You are not alone in this at any point.”
This article was sponsored by Milpark Education.