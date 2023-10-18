Milpark Education offers a transformative online educational journey

Milpark Education CEO Andrew Horsfall says listening to students over the years has given the leaders at the institution valuable insight into what students need. “South African students have the potential to succeed; what they lack is support in unlocking their capabilities.”

Prioritising the student experience and embracing a holistic understanding of education is at the forefront of Milpark Education’s brand relaunch. Milpark Education recently revised its mission and strategic intent to reflect the shifts taking place at the institution.

He believes the new brand identity and strategic positioning “shows a shift in belief and attitude that is reflected in a different tone and a high level of intentionality in how Milpark Education communicates it. We are giving words to what we believe in, which will strengthen us as we focus our direction.”

Each school within Milpark has its own approach, tailored to their field of industry, but the brand message is overarching: “We’ve got you. You’ve got this.”

A world-class online education

Milpark Education has been doing online education since 2015. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the institution was able to move all students into the virtual environment almost seamlessly. After the pandemic restrictions were lifted, and with the success of the online education model, Milpark Education ended all contact learning and replaced it with a purely online offering.

At Milpark Education, high academic standards are paired with flexible study arrangements and schedules, more accommodating payment options and more accessible academic programmes. Asynchronous material is presented in videos, online lectures, group chats and team sessions that take place virtually.

For students, there is also a heightened community element, in which they engage with each other online as well as on special platforms geared towards their needs.