News & Fox

PODCAST: Yoco CEO Katlego Maphai on growing a payments business in Africa

03 June 2022 - 06:00
Yoco CEO and co-founder Katlego Maphai. Picture: SUPPLIED
Yoco CEO and co-founder Katlego Maphai. Picture: SUPPLIED

Co-founder and CEO Katlego Maphai launched Yoco with three friends in October 2015. From a year-long beta with 500 merchants, they are now adding 10,000 new merchants a month.

He tells FM columnist Toby Shapshak about the phenomenal rise of this remarkable mobile payments business, that has now evolved into a payments platform. 

