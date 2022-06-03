PODCAST: Yoco CEO Katlego Maphai on growing a payments business in Africa
03 June 2022 - 06:00
Co-founder and CEO Katlego Maphai launched Yoco with three friends in October 2015. From a year-long beta with 500 merchants, they are now adding 10,000 new merchants a month.
He tells FM columnist Toby Shapshak about the phenomenal rise of this remarkable mobile payments business, that has now evolved into a payments platform.
