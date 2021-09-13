PODCAST: How Checkers Sixty60 won the app delivery wars
13 September 2021 - 08:30
Checker's Sixty60 delivery app was the hands-down grocery delivery winner of Covid. It has been downloaded more than 1.5-million times and, rather than take away jobs, it has created 2,870 new ones. It's a project run by Shoprite's chief of strategy and innovation Neil Schreuder who tells Toby Shapshak about its latest innovation: a cashier-less "rush" store that automatically tracks (using cameras) what its staff select in the pilot store.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.