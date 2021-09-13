News & Fox

PODCAST: How Checkers Sixty60 won the app delivery wars

13 September 2021 - 08:30
Checkers Sixty60.

Checker's Sixty60 delivery app was the hands-down grocery delivery winner of Covid. It has been downloaded more than 1.5-million times and, rather than take away jobs, it has created 2,870 new ones. It's a project run by Shoprite's chief of strategy and innovation Neil Schreuder who tells Toby Shapshak about its latest innovation: a cashier-less "rush" store that automatically tracks (using cameras) what its staff select in the pilot store.

ShopriteX: crossroads of invention

Checkers launches a cashier-less shopping experience — which is just the latest step it has taken to use tech to revitalise retail
1 week ago

Why gung-ho Shoprite sees no slowdown

It’s hard to overstate just how good Shoprite’s profit margins are. The FM spoke to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Checkers pilots SA’s first cashierless grocery store

Store with just 40 products opened in Cape Town to test experience of shopping without queues
Companies
3 weeks ago

How Woolworths got left in the dust by Sixty60

The good, the bad and the embarrassing of SA’s delivery services
Life
1 month ago

