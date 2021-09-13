PODCAST: How Checkers Sixty60 won the app delivery wars

Checker's Sixty60 delivery app was the hands-down grocery delivery winner of Covid. It has been downloaded more than 1.5-million times and, rather than take away jobs, it has created 2,870 new ones. It's a project run by Shoprite's chief of strategy and innovation Neil Schreuder who tells Toby Shapshak about its latest innovation: a cashier-less "rush" store that automatically tracks (using cameras) what its staff select in the pilot store.