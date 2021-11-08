PODCAST: Standard Bank’s Arno von Helden on how to Shyft digital banking
08 November 2021 - 11:00
Fintech app Shyft won a prestigious innovation award from global banking organisation Efma in Barcelona in 2016 before it even launched.
The innovative forex app – which was the first to offer virtual credit cards in South Africa, about five years before they became mainstream – has grown significantly, adding investment.
Its head Arno von Helden tells FM columnist Toby Shapshak how it is planning to Shyft digital banking.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.