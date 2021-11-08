News & Fox

PODCAST: Standard Bank’s Arno von Helden on how to Shyft digital banking

08 November 2021 - 11:00
Picture: 123RF/SCAN RAIL
Picture: 123RF/SCAN RAIL

Fintech app Shyft won a prestigious innovation award from global banking organisation Efma in Barcelona in 2016 before it even launched.

The innovative forex app – which was the first to offer virtual credit cards in South Africa, about five years before they became mainstream – has grown significantly, adding investment.

Its head Arno von Helden tells FM columnist Toby Shapshak how it is planning to Shyft digital banking.

SA needs an e-wallet wake-up

Online payments: Covid-19 could help drive financial inclusion for non-credit card users by pushing more companies to embrace digital
News & Fox
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
As tall stories go, Tembisa babies fall short
News & Fox / Trending
2.
KZN’s Noah’s Ark: hi-tech Eden, or pie-in-the-sky ...
News & Fox
3.
Can Nasa save our restaurants from Covid?
News & Fox
4.
Coming home to SA with a made-in-Scotland plan
News & Fox / Digital
5.
TECH REVIEW: Some huge improvements in the iPhone ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.