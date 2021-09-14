PODCAST: How transactions are evolving to ‘plastic with a digital feel’

Visa South Africa country manager Aldo Laubscher tells FM contributor Toby Shapshak that despite Covid and its effects, the last two years have accelerated digitisation and digital ways of paying.

Visa found that 51% of over-50s in the country used e-commerce for the first time. Visa, which has 3.3bn card credentials and processes 65,000 to 70,0000 transactions per second, is looking at “credentials” instead of cards. Or, as Laubscher calls it, it is “plastic with a digital feel”.