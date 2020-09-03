Small business turnover picking up, but ...
Recovery monitor shows a recovery but it comes with caveats
03 September 2020 - 19:41
Small businesses saw a marked improvement in turnover as SA moved to level 2 lockdown, raising hopes of recovery as restrictions on everything from alcohol and tobacco sales, to gyms were lifted
But the encouraging results reported in the Yoco small business recovery monitor, which showed turnover rose to 94% of pre-lockdown levels in the week to September 2, come with caveats.
