Yoco on the hunt for billions in digital transactions

For an economy in which the SA Revenue Service collects more than R1-trillion each year from taxpayers, R1bn may not seem like much. But for one young businessman and his team, it represents a milestone in their company’s history.

In December, Yoco, the fintech company started by Katlego Maphai with three partners in 2012, reached a new milestone, processing R1bn in transactions for the first time. Now the company is on a mission to process R1bn more and is working to get even more small businesses and merchants to use its platform. ..