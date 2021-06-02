Companies / Healthcare

PODCAST | Health tech services show growth and innovation amid Covid-19 pandemic

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO at RecoMed

02 June 2021
RecoMed is now the largest healthcare booking marketplace in Sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the development of health technology services in SA.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO at RecoMed.

RecoMed is a healthcare booking platform that Amod founded after realising that people were willing to book for travel and accommodation online but no such service existed in SA’s healthcare system.

He says RecoMed is now the largest healthcare booking marketplace in Sub-Saharan Africa. Through its partnership with medical aid provider Discovery about three-quarters of all online bookings made to see a doctor in SA are through their system, Amod says.

Amod spends time talking about the importance of embracing technology in the healthcare sector, especially as Covid-19 has changed how people live and work.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Before lockdowns came into effect, RecoMed was processing 50,000 online bookings on its platform each month. As people stayed home due the pandemic, that number dropped to 24,000 but has since recovered as patients embraced the concept of doing medical consultations via video conferencing. The company now processes an average 60,000 bookings per month. 

The discussion focuses on RecoMed’s business model; the development of health technology platforms in SA; the effect of Covid-19 in helping to increase the use of technology for healthcare professionals and patients; opportunities in the industry; and ways in which technology can be made more accessible in the local healthcare system.

Amod also highlights the importance of networking as an entrepreneur. He is part of the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance — a network of business owners — that has helped start-ups such as remote working specialist Andela and payment providers Flutterwave and Yoco, to scale their businesses.

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Operating a business successfully in the digital economy

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by William Mzimba, Chief Officer of Vodacom Business
PODCAST | Oppo opens up about its move into the SA smartphone market

Based in Shenzhen, China, Oppo is the world’s fourth largest smartphone brand by devices sold
