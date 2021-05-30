Business

Medical aid membership still resilient in weak economy, says Netcare

30 May 2021 - 05:00 NICK WILSON

South Africans are prioritising medical aid membership despite rising unemployment amid the pandemic, supporting Netcare's partial recovery as elective surgeries resume.

This week Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare, SA's third-biggest private hospital group, said the group's experience to date had shown that medical aid membership remained "relatively resilient" even in the face of rising unemployment and a weak economy...

