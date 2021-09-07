News & Fox

PODCAST: The day the TV went black​

07 September 2021 - 13:28

Arguably the most storied foreign correspondent still working in newspapers, the UK Sunday Times' chief foreign correspondent, Christina Lamb, talks to Peter Bruce in this exclusive interview from Kabul.

Journalist and author, Lamb knows Afghanistan intimately, having covered the story for 33 years, from back when the Soviets occupied it. She describes how eerie the country she knows so well has suddenly become. There are no women on the streets and the Taliban are everywhere, long-haired and some even wearing makeup.

For her friends in Kabul it is another story. She knows a rapper who changes houses now all the time. One friend describes the arrival of the Taliban as being “like the television suddenly switching off in the middle of a show”.

The pair also talk about what Lamb is sure is an increasing use by militaries around the world of the rape of women as a weapon of war. It is in fact a war crime, Lamb reminds us, but the people who negotiate the ends of wars are almost always men.

PODCAST: Does ‘intervention’ work?

Peter Bruce talks to former UN special representative in Afghanistan, Nicholas Haysom and asks if it is worth the effort of trying to build democracy ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Behind Biden’s foreign policy folly

Foreign policy is supposed to be US President Joe Biden’s strength. But the rushed and chaotic departure of US troops from Afghanistan represents a ...
Features
1 week ago

News frenzy rages as real victims languish in Afghanistan

The blazing gasoline now raining down on the Oval Office has become an opportunity to sock it to Joe Biden
News & Fox
5 days ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: Afghanistan vs SA — tales of youth under siege

The situation in Afghanistan for the youth is deeply depressing, But in SA, the plight of our youngsters seems somehow more hopeless
Opinion
2 weeks ago

The graveyard of empires strikes back

The end of a two-decade occupation: America’s undignified exit from Afghanistan
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
HOT PROPERTY: Unit for sale in Cape Town’s ...
News & Fox / Hot Property
2.
ENTREPRENEUR: Kudoti founder Gift Lubele on ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
A bad week for Tembinkosi Bonakele
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Cape Town gets its own stock exchange
News & Fox
5.
By the numbers | Trust in public institutions and ...
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

US general warns of civil war as Taliban and opposition fight for province

World / Asia

Why Turkey seeks to guard Afghanistan gateway

Opinion

More fighting on cards as Taliban claims control of Panjshir

World / Asia

Taliban completes takeover of Afghanistan after claiming victory in Panjshir

World / Asia

Scores await flight clearance to leave Afghan city, organiser says

World / Asia

Nato fears Afghan militants could hide among refugees

World / Asia

Legitimacy of new Taliban government crucial for Afghan economy

World / Asia

ZEV CHAFETS: Why Israel needs to keep the US close after the fall of Kabul

Opinion

China eyes Afghan hi-tech treasures

Business

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Afghan retreat hands green energy crown to Beijing on a ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.