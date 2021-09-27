Opinion ALLAN GREENBLO: Can we build a better world after Covid? A new book by economist Ian Goldin contends we have no choice – the pandemic has opened a window of opportunity for the rescue of humanity B L Premium

Perceived curses can be disguised blessings. In terms of the disruptions and deaths it has caused, Covid is surely an unmitigated curse.

Not so, argues Oxford economist Ian Goldin. His thesis in Rescue is that the pandemic has created an “inflection point” to turn the world from calamities that the pre-pandemic trajectory would have made inevitable: increased inequalities, environmental destruction and other cataclysms “tearing our societies apart”. Desperately needed is a “radical change in direction” that promotes equity and sustainability...