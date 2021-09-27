ALLAN GREENBLO: Can we build a better world after Covid?
A new book by economist Ian Goldin contends we have no choice – the pandemic has opened a window of opportunity for the rescue of humanity
27 September 2021 - 08:30
Perceived curses can be disguised blessings. In terms of the disruptions and deaths it has caused, Covid is surely an unmitigated curse.
Not so, argues Oxford economist Ian Goldin. His thesis in Rescue is that the pandemic has created an “inflection point” to turn the world from calamities that the pre-pandemic trajectory would have made inevitable: increased inequalities, environmental destruction and other cataclysms “tearing our societies apart”. Desperately needed is a “radical change in direction” that promotes equity and sustainability...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now