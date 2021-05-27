News & Fox David vs Goliath: Neil Harvey digs in against Medscheme Having won the first round of a copyright infringement arbitration against Medscheme, Neil Harvey sets his sights on the main event — a R370m claim for loss of earnings BL PREMIUM

Software developer Neil Harvey is confident that after a 14-year battle over what he describes as "rampant copyright theft", a judge could order Medscheme, owned by the JSE-listed AfroCentric, to pay a huge R370m, plus interest.

Were this to happen — and it should be noted that Medscheme’s lawyer, Roger Wakefield of Werksmans, says Harvey is "delusional, and should just withdraw his claim" — it would be one of the largest amounts paid in a local copyright-related case...