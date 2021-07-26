National / Health MEMBERSHIP Consumers holding on to medical scheme membership despite weak economy Growth in medical scheme membership was primarily among individuals seeking cover BL PREMIUM

SA’s two biggest medical scheme administrators, Discovery Health and Medscheme, have reported growth in membership among their client schemes, despite the downturn in the economy and widespread job losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen an unbelievable growth in Discovery Health Medical Scheme since December,” said Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach...