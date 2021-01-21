Unions slam Ramaphosa over booze ban
Unions slam the government for failing to consult, or consider alternatives, to sweeping booze ban
21 January 2021 - 05:00
Labour has called on the government to intervene after unions claimed that SA Breweries (SAB) has begun engaging with them on a possible section-189 retrenchment process.
The company is fighting the outright ban President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed for a third time in December, arguing in court that such a prohibition infringes on the constitutional right to trade freely...
