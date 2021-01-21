News & Fox Unions slam Ramaphosa over booze ban Unions slam the government for failing to consult, or consider alternatives, to sweeping booze ban BL PREMIUM

Labour has called on the government to intervene after unions claimed that SA Breweries (SAB) has begun engaging with them on a possible section-189 retrenchment process.

The company is fighting the outright ban President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed for a third time in December, arguing in court that such a prohibition infringes on the constitutional right to trade freely...