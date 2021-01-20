Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How SAB and Consol are coping with the liquor sales ban

Business Day TV talks to SAB vice-president of finance Richard Rivett-Carnac and Consol Glass CEO Mike Arnold

20 January 2021 - 07:53 Business Day TV
Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
SAB and Consol Glass have pulled capital investments worth billions in response to the ban on alcohol sales. This as the companies incur daily losses due to the government regulations.

Business Day TV spoke to Richard Rivett-Carnac, vice-president of finance at SAB, and Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass, for more on how their companies have been affected.

