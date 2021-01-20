News Leader
WATCH: How SAB and Consol are coping with the liquor sales ban
Business Day TV talks to SAB vice-president of finance Richard Rivett-Carnac and Consol Glass CEO Mike Arnold
20 January 2021 - 07:53
SAB and Consol Glass have pulled capital investments worth billions in response to the ban on alcohol sales. This as the companies incur daily losses due to the government regulations.
Business Day TV spoke to Richard Rivett-Carnac, vice-president of finance at SAB, and Mike Arnold, CEO of Consol Glass, for more on how their companies have been affected.
Business Day TV talks to SAB vice-president of finance Richard Rivett-Carnac and Consol Glass CEO Mike Arnold
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.