TOM EATON: How the EFF tried to convince me that play-play names are the same as proper job titles
25 January 2019 - 09:01
Extract
This is a small story in the grander scheme of things, but I need to say it: henceforth, you will address me as Lord of All That Creeps Upon The Earth. And if you question this title, you’re a bigot working for Stratcom.
I have come to this decision after reflecting on the many, many tweets, sent to me by the devoted followers of the EFF this week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.