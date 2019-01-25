TOM EATON: How the EFF tried to convince me that play-play names are the same as proper job titles

Extract

This is a small story in the grander scheme of things, but I need to say it: henceforth, you will address me as Lord of All That Creeps Upon The Earth. And if you question this title, you’re a bigot working for Stratcom.

I have come to this decision after reflecting on the many, many tweets, sent to me by the devoted followers of the EFF this week.