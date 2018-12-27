TOM EATON: Thanks, Mkhwebane, for your lovely gift of fingering Zille and Mbalula

The beauty of Mkhwebane’s gift was that it fingered two politicians who are equally adored by their fans and despised by their political opponents

The office of the public protector is, many South Africans would insist, a hot mess. The clean, clear, austere institution that Thuli Madonsela established seems to have dissolved in a soup of controversy, mistrust, political interference and confusion. But Busisiwe Mkhwebane rose above it all and gave SA a priceless gift.