TOM EATON: It all looked rosy for FF+ until Peter Marais went off script

It was all going so well for the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). They hadn’t seen so many journalists since the 1990s — easily four or five, gathered for the big reveal.

And they weren’t only there for the cookies like last time. They were writing things down! Actual words, not just the usual doodles of swastikas and penises and Pieter Groenewald being caught under a combine harvester. But then Peter Marais said what he said, and now everything was sad.