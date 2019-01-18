TOM EATON: To those raging about the Gillette ad, 1954 called, it wants its misogyny back
18 January 2019 - 10:59
Gillette isn’t the best a man can get. That takes years of therapy, and if he’s lucky, the acquisition of humility and insight. It also isn’t the worst a man can get. But if you want to see many, many men making themselves painfully transparent, Gillette is a good place to start.
