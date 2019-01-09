TOM EATON: The day of Mzwanele Manyi’s big announcement has finally arrived

It takes a very special kind of person to send out a teaser consisting of just three sentences, in which you cock up the first and insert no fewer than four clichés

Extract

Can you hear it? The silence of a country holding its breath? Can you feel it? That electric tremor of anticipation? What a time these five days have been! But now the wait is over. Today we reach our collective climax. Because today Mzwanele Manyi will reveal which bachelorette gets the rose.