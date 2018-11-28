TOM EATON: Donald Trump and Mzwanele Manyi sitting in a tree … F I B B I N G

Who better to run Trump’s network than our most senior and stylish sockpuppet, who has just run out of options in his home country and might be looking for a fresh start?

Donald Trump and Mzwanele Manyi seem like uneasy bedfellows: one is a failed businessman who rose to prominence on a wave of ludicrously biased news, and the other is the president of the US. But this has got me wondering whether they might not be perfect for each other.

Manyi’s critics had been looking forward to his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week. The man who gave us the memorable comedy duo of The New Age and ANN7 would, they assumed, dissolve into a confused, blustering mess under cross-examination.

It didn’t happen. Instead, Manyi demonstrated the sort of composure one needs to insist, with a straight face, that ANN7 was a real news channel or that sentient humans actually read The New Age.