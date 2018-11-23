TOM EATON: How the ANCWL keeps Bathabile Dlamini employed
I’m talking about the ANCWL of the 2000s; that mindless, groaning golem animated by patriarchy and patronage
Okay. Let’s skip past the outrage and ask the obvious question: what does Bathabile Dlamini have?
Is it nudes?
Has she somehow managed to insert some sort of electronic suppository into the presidential rear, linked to a small remote called The Punisher that she keeps in her handbag?
Nomvula Mokonyane we can understand. All she did was oversee the collapse of SA’s water system. That’s the kind of old-school ANC ineptitude that makes one feel all nostalgic for the early 2000s.
