The struggling Post Office assures us things will soon be back to normal — so look forward to that mid-March Christmas card

TOM EATON: It’s best not to post anything, unless it’s a body you need to dispose of

Extract

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has released an important reminder: there are now only 406 days left until Christmas, 2019, so be sure to post your cards and parcels this week if you want them to arrive a week late.

That is, of course, a joke: if the Post Office had released a media statement this week, you’d only be reading it in February.

Luckily, however, journalists sometimes work more quickly than post offices, and this week Carol Paton managed to swim across the shallow sea of undelivered letters, scale the brown-paper-and-string-wrapped Mountains of Despair, fight her way through a blizzard of stamps, crow-bar-open the rusted-shut doors of the Executive Letterbox, and find out what the hell is going on.