TOM EATON: What poison is at the heart of Mabuza’s Russian riddle?

Russia, wrote Winston Churchill, “is a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma”. But Russia is an open book compared to the riddle, wrapped in denials, inside the cloud of smoke that is David Mabuza’s relationship with Moscow.

If you like your news sordid you’ll no doubt have followed the curious case of the alleged poisoning of our alleged deputy president, who, the story goes, was slipped something nasty at a birthday party in 2015, struggled to get adequate treatment in SA, and then jetted off to Moscow three months later.

That seems to have been the start of a beautiful friendship, or at least another beautiful friendship: having been discharged by Russian doctors, Mabuza hopped on a flight home with Duduzane Zuma aboard a Gupta-owned jet. (Nothing to see, folks.)